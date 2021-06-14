The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot stock opened at $310.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.