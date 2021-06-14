The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.42

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 20604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.