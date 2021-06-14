The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Update

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the May 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $76.71.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $350,621.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,220 shares of company stock worth $34,933,006. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Joint by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Joint by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in The Joint by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.