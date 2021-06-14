The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:SCX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.90. 7,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,294. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

