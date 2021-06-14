The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:SCX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.90. 7,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,294. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59.
The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter.
The L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.