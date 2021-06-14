The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 206,550 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,644,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 206,550 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Microsoft worth $2,745,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

