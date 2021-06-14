The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of The Procter & Gamble worth $642,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $330.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

