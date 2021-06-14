The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 510.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.0% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,203,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,670,000 after purchasing an additional 320,717 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 19.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 683,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,355,000 after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 356,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,487,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,184,000 after purchasing an additional 476,676 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 7.9% in the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 264,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.