The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,506 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 5.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $26,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Progressive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 219,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

PGR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.24. 61,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

