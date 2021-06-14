The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 219,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.03. 89,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,022. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

