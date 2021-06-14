The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.30 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $193.01 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $718.64 or 0.01820363 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

