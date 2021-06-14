The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.54% of The Shyft Group worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. 3,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at $16,752,553.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,659 shares of company stock worth $1,497,336. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

