The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Down to $41.10

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $40.11. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 1,623 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,659 shares of company stock worth $1,497,336 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 915,461 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.