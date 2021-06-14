The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $18.18 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.