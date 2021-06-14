The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Reaches $16.08 on Top Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $6.20 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $16.08 or 0.00039493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,206,462 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

