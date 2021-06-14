The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

