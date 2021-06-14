THETA (THETA) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, THETA has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and approximately $420.25 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043159 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

