Thomas L. V. Newberry Sells 29,820 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,980. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

