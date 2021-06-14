Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 13,909 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Afya worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Afya stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

