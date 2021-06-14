Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 24,185 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the quarter. Suzano comprises about 0.9% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Suzano by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 10.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. 4,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

