Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 46,197 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.12% of Baozun worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2,835,993.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.85. 3,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,315. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

