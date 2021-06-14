Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 47,988 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.24% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,930,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 33.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $763,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCO. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

