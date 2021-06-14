Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.35% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,839 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,208 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,169. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

