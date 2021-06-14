Thomas White International Ltd. Buys 10,166 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. 156,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,488,031. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

