Thomas White International Ltd. Buys 22,913 Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Pjsc Lukoil accounts for 1.9% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUKOY. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LUKOY stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.27.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

