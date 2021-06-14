Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credicorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,714. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

