Thomas White International Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,293. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

