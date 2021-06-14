Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 0.9% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.72. 302,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,052,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

