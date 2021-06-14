Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

NYSE:CBD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,013. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

