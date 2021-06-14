Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.