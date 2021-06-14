Thomas White International Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 235,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,417 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,089. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

