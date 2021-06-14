Thomas White International Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. 43,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,142. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

