Thomas White International Ltd. Has $4.71 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.26% of Embraer worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Embraer by 155.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 767,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,948. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

