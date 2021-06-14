Thomas White International Ltd. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 56,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.25. 5,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,073. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

