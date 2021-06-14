Thomas White International Ltd. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group accounts for about 0.9% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,147,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,690. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.