Thomas White International Ltd. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,987 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.84. 3,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

