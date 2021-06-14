Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,767 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 1.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,559,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.47. 94,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,404. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

