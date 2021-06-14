Thomas White International Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.59. 6,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $153.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

