Thomas White International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Shares of ASAI stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,648. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.