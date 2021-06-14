Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 210,789 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 210,789 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco accounts for 1.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,523,000 after buying an additional 771,307 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. 190,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,407,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

