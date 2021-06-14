Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 4,099 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,069. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

