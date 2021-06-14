Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 5,499 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.18% of Arco Platform worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

ARCE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,055. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $916.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

