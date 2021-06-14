Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 60,811 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up about 1.5% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,301. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

