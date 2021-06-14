Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 177,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in América Móvil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

