Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 347,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 141,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,882. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEP shares. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

