Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,976 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 596,936 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 353,516 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $3,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 1,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 12,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2187 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.