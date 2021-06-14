Thomas White International Ltd. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $8.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,421.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,441.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

