Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 12,180 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 299,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,126,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

