Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 2,069 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $109,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.58. The stock had a trading volume of 179,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

