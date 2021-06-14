Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 2,480 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ASML by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,606,000 after buying an additional 126,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $696.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,443. The company has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $651.66. ASML Holding has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $704.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.