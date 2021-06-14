Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 2,628 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,126. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

